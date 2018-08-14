Hoosier Daily: August 14
Tweets of the Day
August 14, 2018
Asked Luke Kuechly who stood out to him on the offensive side this camp.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 13, 2018
“Ian Thomas.”
Keep us hydrated.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2018
Keep us stretched.
Keep us going. pic.twitter.com/mS12RdaCu1
Quote of the Day
"I thought the offense did a much better job in the redzone, finishing drives, which is what we've been emphasizing."
— IU special teams coordinator William Inge on IU's offense in their recent scrimmage.
Headlines:
· Hoosiers in the midst of a battle for starting kicker position, via IDS - LINK
· Weekend scrimmage a start for Allen, Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK
· Whop Philyor seeing what he missed, via HSR - LINK
· Men's soccer: Three takeaways from IU's first exhibition match against Xavier, via IDS - LINK
