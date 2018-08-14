Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 08:38:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 14

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I thought the offense did a much better job in the redzone, finishing drives, which is what we've been emphasizing."
— IU special teams coordinator William Inge on IU's offense in their recent scrimmage.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers in the midst of a battle for starting kicker position, via IDS - LINK

· Weekend scrimmage a start for Allen, Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK

· Whop Philyor seeing what he missed, via HSR - LINK

· Men's soccer: Three takeaways from IU's first exhibition match against Xavier, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}