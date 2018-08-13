Hoosier Daily: August 13
Tweets of the Day
‼️Top Play Nominee‼️@CodyLatimer14 in the red zone is 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/5zVh80SffU— New York Giants (@Giants) August 12, 2018
#Finish mindset! ⚪️🔴— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 13, 2018
Great to get the team back out in Memorial Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/FzJI8x0k6U
The best 📷 from our first scrimmage of #IUFallCamp: https://t.co/GeJFXq8BYd. pic.twitter.com/3aZpNtd7D7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 13, 2018
No reason we can’t have another party on Sept. 8th. #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/3JvJl4JyRi— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) August 12, 2018
Headlines:
· Hoosiers win 10 medals at 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, via IDS - LINK
