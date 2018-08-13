Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 08:40:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 13

Sgoe1lr2gyftb8pdmeja
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Hoosiers win 10 medals at 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}