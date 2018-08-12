Hoosier Daily: August 12
Tweets of the Day
58 years later... #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/c5CK0WjyYS— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) August 11, 2018
Big 14’s ykwtfgo pic.twitter.com/ue4Iwql6lR— caleb darnell jones (@calebballsohard) August 11, 2018
Cream & Crimson 🔒 L I N E B A C K E R S #IUFB #NewLevel @KaneWommack pic.twitter.com/eeLwiT3Xk0— Bruce Johnson (@BruceSJohnson) August 11, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I think where we're at right now from a speed standpoint is really good. You can never be fast enough. We'll keep working on it."
— IU Athletic Performance coach Matt Rhea on his team.
Headlines:
· IU football's Nile Sykes enters season a pass rusher on a mission, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU football prepares for 2018 season, via IDS - LINK
· IU’s Grothe Wins Gold, King Two Silvers on Sunday at Pan Pacific Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
