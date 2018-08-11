Hoosier Daily: August 11
Tweets of the Day
Get the true story on Coach @KaneWommack & the linebackers. pic.twitter.com/NHQ66s2Ug4— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2018
"At the end of the day, we still have to score."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2018
What it takes to be competitive in the B1G from Coach @Heard88 . pic.twitter.com/ZNAVN0BLol
50 Days. #IUBB | #HoosierHysteria pic.twitter.com/6gkIjM98be— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I like it because it’s a small college town and everybody there really loves the school and the team."
— 2019 four-star defensive back Tiawan Mullen on IU.
Headlines:
· Allen looking for playmakers during weekend scrimmage, via HSR - LINK
· Matthews earning early playing time with 1st team defense, via HSR - LINK
· Sunday scrimmage expected to focus on QB competition, via CNHI - LINK
----
