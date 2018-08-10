Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 10:28:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 10

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Someone that entered the month with a lone power conference offer from Ole Miss and is now a national target equates to the top July breakout."
— Rivals analyst Corey Evans on new IU basketball offer Kadin Shedrick.

Headlines:

· Whether it's IU basketball or football, Don Fischer just can't escape the Suhrs, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· With 24 players from Florida on roster, IU okay with opening season there, via CNHI - LINK

· Cronk dialed in on offensive line, via HSR - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}