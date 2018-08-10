Hoosier Daily: August 10
Tweets of the Day
Indiana, we’re all for you. pic.twitter.com/hYMdnTwfbg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 10, 2018
Going to war with your brothers every day — to practice & get better. pic.twitter.com/sAvf9oCMza— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 9, 2018
One of two touchdowns thrown by former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld tonight in preseason action for the Philadelphia Eagles. #iufb pic.twitter.com/xtOWMnj4kM— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) August 10, 2018
Headlines:
· Whether it's IU basketball or football, Don Fischer just can't escape the Suhrs, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· With 24 players from Florida on roster, IU okay with opening season there, via CNHI - LINK
· Cronk dialed in on offensive line, via HSR - LINK
