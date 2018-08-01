Hoosier Daily: August 1
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8HRudnoOVe— Isaiah Jackson22🐐🌴 (@IJackson22) July 31, 2018
Top 12‼️ S/O to @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/7SKLT3eqjC— Kira Lewis Jr. (@Mr_Lewis3) July 31, 2018
.@IndianaFootball players, Bryant Fitzgerald & Jordan Peterson (Avon Alumni) surprised Cascade football during their Middle School Football camp on Monday to come & talk to the young men. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ADILh5QBzQ— Corey Clark (@WZIS_CoreyClark) July 31, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU football: Marcelino Ball and 4 other keys to a stronger defense, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Anonymous Big Ten coaches discuss Indiana, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana Hoosiers’ best player is also demonstrating that he is their hardest worker, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
