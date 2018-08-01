Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 09:23:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 1

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Xxcycrzm0yme7guntssa
IU defensive back Marcelino Ball.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The program is going in a great direction. We're on the same [AAU] team as Christian Watford's brother. I've watched them my whole life."
— 2019 four-star guard Kira Lewis on the Hoosiers.

Headlines:

· IU football: Marcelino Ball and 4 other keys to a stronger defense, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Anonymous Big Ten coaches discuss Indiana, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana Hoosiers’ best player is also demonstrating that he is their hardest worker, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}