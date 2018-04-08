Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU's spring game is coming up fast.
One week out.@HoosierHalf, youth football clinic, tailgate + more: https://t.co/ILP6Rv54Pd. pic.twitter.com/Ae6kQAyz0c— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 7, 2018
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. Nebraska: Noon ET - LINK
· Men's Tennis vs. Wisconsin: Noon ET - LINK
· Baseball vs. Purdue: 3 p.m. ET - LINK
· Women's Tennis vs. DePaul: 3 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Ellison to miss rest of spring with leg injury, via HSR - LINK
· As Recruitment Nears Endpoint, Top Prospect Romeo Langford Updates Status at Jordan Brand Classic, via SI.com - LINK
· IU rebounds from loss in dominating fashion against Purdue, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.