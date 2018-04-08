Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 8

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU's spring game is coming up fast.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. Nebraska: Noon ET - LINK

· Men's Tennis vs. Wisconsin: Noon ET - LINK

· Baseball vs. Purdue: 3 p.m. ET - LINK

· Women's Tennis vs. DePaul: 3 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Ellison to miss rest of spring with leg injury, via HSR - LINK

· As Recruitment Nears Endpoint, Top Prospect Romeo Langford Updates Status at Jordan Brand Classic, via SI.com - LINK

· IU rebounds from loss in dominating fashion against Purdue, via IDS - LINK

----

