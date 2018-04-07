Tweet of the Day : Catch IU signee Damezi Anderson in-action tonight in Martinsville.

· Baseball vs. Purdue: 2:05 p.m. ET - LINK

· Softball vs. Nebraska: 1 p.m. ET - LINK

What To Watch :

Headlines:

· IU lets one get away in 4-2 loss to Purdue, via HSR - LINK

· Former Snider star transferring to IU, via JG - LINK

----

