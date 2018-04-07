Ticker
basketball

Hoosier Daily: April 7

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Catch IU signee Damezi Anderson in-action tonight in Martinsville.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. Nebraska: 1 p.m. ET - LINK

· Baseball vs. Purdue: 2:05 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· IU lets one get away in 4-2 loss to Purdue, via HSR - LINK

· Former Snider star transferring to IU, via JG - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}