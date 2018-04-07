Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Catch IU signee Damezi Anderson in-action tonight in Martinsville.
🏀North/South Indiana All-Star Classic— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 6, 2018
⚪️🔴@AndersonDamezi
🕰Saturday, 7pm
📍Martinsville HS pic.twitter.com/p6ywwaLvjS
Headlines:
· IU lets one get away in 4-2 loss to Purdue, via HSR - LINK
· Former Snider star transferring to IU, via JG - LINK
