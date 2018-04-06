Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Highlight dunk for former IU standout Victor Oladipo.
O L A D I P O ! ! ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/E7dyZn0iCk— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 6, 2018
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. Nebraska: 2 p.m. ET - LINK
· Men's Tennis vs. Minnesota: 6 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· VIDEO: Lemonis talks about in-state rival Purdue and the weather, via HSR - LINK
· IU baseball returns to Big Ten play with home series against Purdue, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.