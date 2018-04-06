Ticker
April 6

Hoosier Daily: April 6

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: Highlight dunk for former IU standout Victor Oladipo.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. Nebraska: 2 p.m. ET - LINK

· Men's Tennis vs. Minnesota: 6 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· VIDEO: Lemonis talks about in-state rival Purdue and the weather, via HSR - LINK

· IU baseball returns to Big Ten play with home series against Purdue, via IDS - LINK

