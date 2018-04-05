Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-05 11:14:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 5

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: Check out defensive back Marcelino Ball mic'ed up at IU football practice.

Headlines:

· On IU: Our program doesn't want for anything, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Juan Harris announces plan to transfer, via HSR - LINK

· Baseball: From fly routes to fly balls, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}