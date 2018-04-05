Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Check out defensive back Marcelino Ball mic'ed up at IU football practice.
"@YoungThug & @TaylorSwift13 are the only thing on my playlist."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 4, 2018
Mic'd up with Marcelino Ball (@MrStunt4Presi6). pic.twitter.com/QcBZ3GOmKH
Headlines:
· On IU: Our program doesn't want for anything, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Juan Harris announces plan to transfer, via HSR - LINK
· Baseball: From fly routes to fly balls, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.