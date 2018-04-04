Tweet of the Day : 28 of 32 NFL teams were in Bloomington yesterday for IU football's Pro Day.

Your favorite @NFL squad probably had scouts on campus today. 2️⃣8️⃣ teams joined us. pic.twitter.com/57eJXDwaFD

Headlines:

· Baseball podcast: Hoosiers continue to climb in national polls, via IDS - LINK

· ESPN's new '30 for 30' on Bob Knight won't be on television, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU pro day offers chance at redemption for some Hoosiers, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.