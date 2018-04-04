Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-04 09:04:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 4

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: 28 of 32 NFL teams were in Bloomington yesterday for IU football's Pro Day.

Headlines:

· Baseball podcast: Hoosiers continue to climb in national polls, via IDS - LINK

· ESPN's new '30 for 30' on Bob Knight won't be on television, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU pro day offers chance at redemption for some Hoosiers, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}