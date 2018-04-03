Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Today is IU football's Pro Day.
Be at your best when it counts the most.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 2, 2018
Tomorrow » #IUFB Pro Day pic.twitter.com/rpRRCWZRL3
Headlines:
· Eleven former Hoosiers set to participate in IU football pro day, via IDS - LINK
· Hoosiers climb in national rankings, via HSR - LINK
· Archie Miller to speak at coach's clinic, via JG - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.