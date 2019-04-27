Hoosier Daily: April 27
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford Signs With Catalyst Sports
Film Review: Pierce Thomas At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout
Heard On The Hoosier: Spring Evaluation Period Preview
Tweets of the Day
Love the fan base at IU! Can only imagine what Assembly Hall is like during a home game....🔥⚪️🔴— Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) April 26, 2019
Final in 5: Hoosiers start the weekend with a W in run-rule fashion! pic.twitter.com/rAhZwcW3O6— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) April 26, 2019
Congrats to our Director of Player Development, Scott Rolen❗️— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 26, 2019
It was just announced that he will be inducted into the @Cardinals Hall of Fame this summer. pic.twitter.com/A7Xi1RCgt5
Video of the Day
The official @yeahyeah_22 season highlight reel 🎥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UE72jurQv1— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 26, 2019
Headlines
IUHoosiers.com breaks down how Indiana performed at day two of the Penn Relays. -- Link
Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network dives into Juwan Morgan's NBA Draft preparation. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's Friday night loss to Minnesota. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall says Archie Miller is set to speak at Huber's Winery on May 29. -- Link
Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says this is just the beginning of former IU long snapper Dan Godsil's journey. -- Link
----
