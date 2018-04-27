Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: New Albany basketball held its banquet last night. Here's a photo of five-star guard Romeo Langford with fans.
We’ve always been, and will always be @NewAlbanyHoops fans; however, the last four years watching @yeahyeah_22 has been an honor. He might be the best basketball player I’ve ever seen, but he constantly proves to be an extraordinary human. Keep being awesome, I know you will. pic.twitter.com/8IAiwQHfTp— Ryan Norwood (@norwoodr2) April 27, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Illinois: 6:05 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· As Romeo Langford's family calmly nears college decision, other coaches keep recruiting, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· LeBron James’ game-saving block on Victor Oladipo was indeed a goaltend, via SB Nation - LINK
· Romeo Langford and Indiana University hype can’t hold a candle to Damon Bailey saga, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Tight end Ian Thomas could be first Hoosier off the board this weekend, via HSR - LINK
· IU baseball faces crucial conference series against Illinois, via IDS - LINK
