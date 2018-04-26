Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 26

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: It was a busy night in the NBA Playoffs for former IU stars.

Headlines:

· Is anyone else just ready for Romeo to make a decision?, via CNHI - LINK

· The Commission on College Basketball can’t fix the sport if it refuses to address the central issue, via CBS - LINK

· The News-Sentinel looks back at IU's 2012 recruiting class - LINK

· NBA.com has video highlights of Eric Gordon and the Rockets' playoff win over Minnesota - LINK

· Victor Oladipo says LeBron James should've been called for goaltending on late block, via ESPN - LINK

