Tweet of the Day: It was a busy night in the NBA Playoffs for former IU stars.
#iubb in #NBAPlayoffs last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) April 26, 2018
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets in Series Win): 19 pts
🏀 ⭐️@VicOladipo⭐️ (#Pacers): 12 pts, 12 rebs
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 3 pts, 3 rebs
Headlines:
· Is anyone else just ready for Romeo to make a decision?, via CNHI - LINK
· The Commission on College Basketball can’t fix the sport if it refuses to address the central issue, via CBS - LINK
· The News-Sentinel looks back at IU's 2012 recruiting class - LINK
· NBA.com has video highlights of Eric Gordon and the Rockets' playoff win over Minnesota - LINK
· Victor Oladipo says LeBron James should've been called for goaltending on late block, via ESPN - LINK
----
