Tweet of the Day : It was a busy night in the NBA Playoffs for former IU stars.

#iubb in #NBAPlayoffs last night: 🏀 @TheofficialEG10 ( #Rockets in Series Win): 19 pts 🏀 ⭐️ @VicOladipo ⭐️ ( #Pacers ): 12 pts, 12 rebs 🏀 @OAnunoby ( #WeTheNorth ): 3 pts, 3 rebs

Headlines:

· Is anyone else just ready for Romeo to make a decision?, via CNHI - LINK

· The Commission on College Basketball can’t fix the sport if it refuses to address the central issue, via CBS - LINK

· The News-Sentinel looks back at IU's 2012 recruiting class - LINK

· NBA.com has video highlights of Eric Gordon and the Rockets' playoff win over Minnesota - LINK

· Victor Oladipo says LeBron James should've been called for goaltending on late block, via ESPN - LINK

