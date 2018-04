Tweet of the Day : It was a busy night in the NBA Playoffs for former IU stars.

#iubb in #NBAPlayoffs last night: 馃弨 @TheofficialEG10 ( #Rockets in Series Win): 19 pts 馃弨 猸愶笍 @VicOladipo 猸愶笍 ( #Pacers ): 12 pts, 12 rebs 馃弨 @OAnunoby ( #WeTheNorth ): 3 pts, 3 rebs

Headlines:

路 Is anyone else just ready for Romeo to make a decision?, via CNHI - LINK

路 The Commission on College Basketball can鈥檛 fix the sport if it refuses to address the central issue, via CBS - LINK

路 The News-Sentinel looks back at IU's 2012 recruiting class - LINK

路 NBA.com has video highlights of Eric Gordon and the Rockets' playoff win over Minnesota - LINK

路 Victor Oladipo says LeBron James should've been called for goaltending on late block, via ESPN - LINK

----

鈥 Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

鈥 Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

鈥 Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

鈥 Like us on Facebook.