Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: A look at some of IU's offseason conditioning (yoga).
✅Mind— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 23, 2018
✅Body
✅Soul#IUBB pic.twitter.com/mmfc2umaJ1
What To Watch:
· Softball at Purdue: 4/6 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· The Real-Life Diet of Victor Oladipo, the Pacers' Newly-Jacked Franchise Player, via GQ - LINK
· IU soccer to open 2018 on Tobacco Road, via HSR - LINK
· IUWBB: Tyra Buss signs with WNBA’s Sun for training camp, via HSR - LINK
· Baseball: IU and Purdue set for midweek match-up, via IDS - LINK
· If Romeo Langford chooses that path, spurning the state of Indiana wouldn’t be new, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.