Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-25 13:12:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: A look at some of IU's offseason conditioning (yoga).

What To Watch:

· Softball at Purdue: 4/6 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· The Real-Life Diet of Victor Oladipo, the Pacers' Newly-Jacked Franchise Player, via GQ - LINK

· IU soccer to open 2018 on Tobacco Road, via HSR - LINK

· IUWBB: Tyra Buss signs with WNBA’s Sun for training camp, via HSR - LINK

· Baseball: IU and Purdue set for midweek match-up, via IDS - LINK

· If Romeo Langford chooses that path, spurning the state of Indiana wouldn’t be new, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}