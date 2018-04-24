Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Fun video with IU coach William Inge and former linebacker standouts Chris Covington and Tegray Scales.
"You've got to be special to come to Indiana."— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) April 23, 2018
Reminiscing with my guys – #IUFB LBs @CCovington02 & @Tegray_Scales8. pic.twitter.com/j2Jj9RkNNU
Headlines:
· To beat Cavs, Pacers must have Victor Oladipo regain his touch, via 1070TheFan - LINK
· The News-Sentinel has a look back at IU's 2010 recruiting class - LINK
· Following a series loss to Ohio State, Indiana baseball slips a few spots in the polls, via HSR - LINK
