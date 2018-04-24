Tweet of the Day : Fun video with IU coach William Inge and former linebacker standouts Chris Covington and Tegray Scales.

"You've got to be special to come to Indiana." Reminiscing with my guys – #IUFB LBs @CCovington02 & @Tegray_Scales8 . pic.twitter.com/j2Jj9RkNNU

Headlines:

· To beat Cavs, Pacers must have Victor Oladipo regain his touch, via 1070TheFan - LINK

· The News-Sentinel has a look back at IU's 2010 recruiting class - LINK

· Following a series loss to Ohio State, Indiana baseball slips a few spots in the polls, via HSR - LINK

