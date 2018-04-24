Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-24 12:28:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 24

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day: Fun video with IU coach William Inge and former linebacker standouts Chris Covington and Tegray Scales.

Headlines:

· To beat Cavs, Pacers must have Victor Oladipo regain his touch, via 1070TheFan - LINK

· The News-Sentinel has a look back at IU's 2010 recruiting class - LINK

· Following a series loss to Ohio State, Indiana baseball slips a few spots in the polls, via HSR - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}