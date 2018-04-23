Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Earth Day was a pretty one on IU's campus.
⚪️🔴🌎 pic.twitter.com/qTtwiZ7rlz— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 22, 2018
Quote of the Day: 2019 John Marshall (Minn.) five-star forward Matthew Hurt (6-9, 200 pounds, No. 5 player nationally) on Indiana's in-home visit:
"We had a good conversation. It was a little different - talked about life, talked about school and all that.
"Overall, it was a good visit and I'm excited to see their campus more."
Headlines:
· Junior pitcher Tara Trainer has career weekend as IU softball sweeps Penn State, via IDS - LINK
· Former IU standout OG Anunoby left Game 4, returns for 2nd half in Raptors' 106-98 loss to Washington Wizards, via Raptor Republic - LINK
· IU baseball falls in series against Ohio State, via IDS - LINK
· Former IU standout Victor Oladipo enjoying his new go-to role with the Indiana Pacers, via CNHI - LINK
· The News-Sentinel looks back at IU basketball's 2009 recruiting class - LINK
----
