Tweet of the Day: Earth Day was a pretty one on IU's campus.

Quote of the Day: 2019 John Marshall (Minn.) five-star forward Matthew Hurt (6-9, 200 pounds, No. 5 player nationally) on Indiana's in-home visit:

"We had a good conversation. It was a little different - talked about life, talked about school and all that.

"Overall, it was a good visit and I'm excited to see their campus more."

Headlines:

· Junior pitcher Tara Trainer has career weekend as IU softball sweeps Penn State, via IDS - LINK

· Former IU standout OG Anunoby left Game 4, returns for 2nd half in Raptors' 106-98 loss to Washington Wizards, via Raptor Republic - LINK

· IU baseball falls in series against Ohio State, via IDS - LINK

· Former IU standout Victor Oladipo enjoying his new go-to role with the Indiana Pacers, via CNHI - LINK

· The News-Sentinel looks back at IU basketball's 2009 recruiting class - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}