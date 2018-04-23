Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Tweet of the Day: Earth Day was a pretty one on IU's campus.

Quote of the Day: 2019 John Marshall (Minn.) five-star forward Matthew Hurt (6-9, 200 pounds, No. 5 player nationally) on Indiana's in-home visit: "We had a good conversation. It was a little different - talked about life, talked about school and all that. "Overall, it was a good visit and I'm excited to see their campus more." **Click here for more on Hurt's recruitment, including his thoughts on forward Race Thompson's progression**