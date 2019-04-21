Hoosier Daily: April 21
Tweets of the Day
#iubb target Anthony Harris was in Bloomington this weekend. https://t.co/xCuurjplz9— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) April 20, 2019
We found a window and got a game in today. #PitchersBeingPitchers pic.twitter.com/IahgSZu2Ri— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 20, 2019
Few things on @pauly_milto:— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 20, 2019
• He has 24 career wins, moving him to fifth all-time at IU.
• 11 career wins in Big Ten games, which puts him in a five-way tie for fifth.
• The guy just battles. pic.twitter.com/CiGRzLfCkG
Video of the Day
Headlines
Podcast: Jared Rigdon and Stefan Krajisnik discuss Indiana baseball's winning streak in this week's edition of Baseline Banter. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com recaps the Indiana rowing team's third-straight Dale England Cup victory. -- Link
Steve Bullpett of the Boston Herald spoke with current Boston Celtics that spent time in Indiana and had them reflect on their time in the state. -- Link
Kelly Iko of The Athletic ($) looks at Eric Gordon's defensive value. -- Link
----
