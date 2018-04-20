Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Tweet of the Day: A look back at the finish in IU's 9-8 extra inning win over Ball State from Wednesday. Sophomore infielder Jeremy Houston's walk-off single in the 14th inning helped the Hoosiers end the marathon.

First pitch was at 6:08 p.m.



5 Hours and 34 Minutes Later... pic.twitter.com/JbhMOQMr2l — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 19, 2018

What To Watch: · Baseball at Ohio State: 6:35 p.m. ET, BTN+ (link)

Quote Of The Day: Big Ten commissioner Kerry Kenny on how the 2018-19 Big Ten schedule (released yesterday) for men's and women's hoops affects the rotation of single/double-play opponents: "The new schedules ensure that all three of the Big Ten's in-state rivals - Illinois/Northwestern, Indiana/Purdue, and Michigan/Michigan State-will play twice on an annual basis. "Additionally, there will be regional rotations in both the east and in the west. Rather than protecting a single opponent on a yearly basis for the remaining eight teams, annual rotations involving the four eastern teams (Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers) and the four western teams (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin) have been strategically developed to optimize travel, academic and recovery impacts while encouraging increased competition among institutions that are near each other geographically. "Increasing the frequency of conference competition allows the Big Ten to compete across a larger footprint, while respecting history and balancing the needs of our students, coaches and fans."