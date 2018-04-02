Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Former IU star Victor Oladipo continues to shine for the Pacers.
Stuffed his stat line in tonight's #PacersWin. pic.twitter.com/TgxLqYIdhe— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 1, 2018
Headlines:
· Recruiting Romeo Langford: Inside decisions regarding Kentucky basketball, UNC and others, via Courier-Journal - LINK
· Ever upbeat, Harris working through latest ACL rehab, via HSR - LINK
· Johnson pushes Big Ten to 3X3U championship, via HSR - LINK
