Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Upgrades are coming for the IU basketball locker rooms.
The Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center will include the locker room, recruiting area/players' lounge, coaches' annex & training room: https://t.co/2ZBLxoMQty. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/r0YDfdPoOm— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) April 18, 2018
Headlines:
· Houston’s single helps Hoosiers walk off winners in 14th inning, via HSR - LINK
· Ex-Arizona QB logged in at IU, via JG - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.