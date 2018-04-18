Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: CBS feature on former IU tight end Ian Thomas.
One of the most inspirational stories in the 2018 NFL Draft belongs to @IndianaFootball's Ian Thomas. pic.twitter.com/wABw5clRCG— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 17, 2018
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. Louisville: 5 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· With decision day looming, Romeo Langford’s choice should be simple, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Herrin, Fineman help Hoosiers to 3-0 win, best start since ’87, via HSR - LINK
· Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey display talents during IU football spring game, via IDS - LINK
----
