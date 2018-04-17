Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 17

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: In case you missed it, a nice read on former IU star Victor Oladipo.

Headlines:

· Spring practice is over, here are some intriguing standouts, via HSR - LINK

· Hoosiers ranked as high as No. 8 this week, via HSR - LINK

· Penix taking advantage of enrolling early to learn IU offense, via News-Sentinel - LINK

