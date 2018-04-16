Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 16

Tweet of the Day: Former IU star Victor Oladipo had a big day for the Pacers - 32 points in a NBA Playoff opening win over the Cavaliers.

Headlines:

· Indiana University hoops, Romeo Langford would be mutually beneficial, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Five takeaways from Indiana University’s spring football season, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Hoosiers polish off sweep with 22-1 drubbing of Wildcats, via HSR - LINK

· NFL draft history: 10 years of Indiana's draft picks, via BTN - LINK

