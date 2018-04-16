Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: Former IU star Victor Oladipo had a big day for the Pacers - 32 points in a NBA Playoff opening win over the Cavaliers.
Vic's coming up BIG in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/YHKsfpW6u6— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 15, 2018
Headlines:
· Indiana University hoops, Romeo Langford would be mutually beneficial, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Five takeaways from Indiana University’s spring football season, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Hoosiers polish off sweep with 22-1 drubbing of Wildcats, via HSR - LINK
· NFL draft history: 10 years of Indiana's draft picks, via BTN - LINK
