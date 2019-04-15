Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 04:51:10 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 15

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trey Galloway (middle) and Indiana Elite played in the Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier over the weekend.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star unveils the four Mr. Basketball finalists in the state of Indiana, including both of Indiana's 2019 signees. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Evansville. -- Link

Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' track and field team found success across the board at the Tennessee Relays. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Indiana basketball. -- Link

