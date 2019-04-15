Hoosier Daily: April 15
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Spring Game Offers Preview Of More Vertical Pass Attack
Live Thread: Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier - Sunday
Former Indiana Basketball Forward Juwan Morgan Signs With Edge Sports
Tweets of the Day
🏆 Time for the Hoosiers!— IU Women's Golf (@IndianaWGolf) April 14, 2019
IU claims the team title at the Lady Boilermaker Classic after the final round is cancelled due to weather.
Recap: https://t.co/yDIzQ3FYza pic.twitter.com/zC5HXLPLli
7️⃣ straight wins for the Hoosiers and the four-game series sweep in dramatic fashion. pic.twitter.com/NpVEhPXIEz— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 14, 2019
I had the amazing opportunity to workout for the Colts this weekend...slowly making my dreams a reality.🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/VEuFg8tlTx— Ricky Brookins Jr. (@RBJunior3) April 14, 2019
Video of the Day
#iufb played its annual spring game on Friday, and for a short period of time, football was back. @kurt_spitler with the visual recap. pic.twitter.com/96ToJJjMrK— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) April 14, 2019
Headlines
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star unveils the four Mr. Basketball finalists in the state of Indiana, including both of Indiana's 2019 signees. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Evansville. -- Link
Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' track and field team found success across the board at the Tennessee Relays. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Indiana basketball. -- Link
