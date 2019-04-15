🏆 Time for the Hoosiers! IU claims the team title at the Lady Boilermaker Classic after the final round is cancelled due to weather. Recap: https://t.co/yDIzQ3FYza pic.twitter.com/zC5HXLPLli

7️⃣ straight wins for the Hoosiers and the four-game series sweep in dramatic fashion. pic.twitter.com/NpVEhPXIEz

I had the amazing opportunity to workout for the Colts this weekend...slowly making my dreams a reality.🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/VEuFg8tlTx

#iufb played its annual spring game on Friday, and for a short period of time, football was back. @kurt_spitler with the visual recap. pic.twitter.com/96ToJJjMrK

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star unveils the four Mr. Basketball finalists in the state of Indiana, including both of Indiana's 2019 signees. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's series win over Maryland. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Evansville. -- Link

Brady Extin of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' track and field team found success across the board at the Tennessee Relays. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in Indiana basketball. -- Link