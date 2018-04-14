Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-14 09:26:47 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: April 14

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU football head coach Tom Allen tosses out the "first pitch".

What To Watch:

· IU football spring game: Noon ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Businesses get creative in recruiting Langford, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Cream and Crimson game moved to Mellencamp Pavilion, closed to public, via HSR - LINK

· Bragging rights, spoils ‘at steak’ in spring game, via HSR - LINK

· Hoosiers come from behind to earn doubleheader sweep, via HSR - LINK

----

