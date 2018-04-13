Ticker
April 13

Hoosier Daily: April 13

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU forward Juwan Morgan declared for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, giving him the option to come back to school.

What To Watch:

· Baseball vs. Northwestern: 3:05 p.m. ET - LINK

· Softball at Maryland: 6 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Morgan declares for draft, won’t hire agent, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana forward has a bright future – in Bloomington – not the NBA, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Ramsey confident, focused during crucial offseason, via HSR - LINK

· Friendly rivalry takes shape ahead of IU football spring game, via IDS - LINK

· Five things to watch as IU wraps spring practice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IUWBB: Buss not selected in WNBA draft, via HSR - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}