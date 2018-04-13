Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU forward Juwan Morgan declared for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, giving him the option to come back to school.
I just wanted to thank God first for giving me this opportunity and with that I’m excited to announce I will be putting my name in the 2018 NBA Draft. I won’t hire an agent but look forward to this opportunity to do what’s best for me #Android13 pic.twitter.com/EG0mrq3Ivc— JMo (@juwanmorgan) April 12, 2018
What To Watch:
· Baseball vs. Northwestern: 3:05 p.m. ET - LINK
· Softball at Maryland: 6 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Morgan declares for draft, won’t hire agent, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana forward has a bright future – in Bloomington – not the NBA, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Ramsey confident, focused during crucial offseason, via HSR - LINK
· Friendly rivalry takes shape ahead of IU football spring game, via IDS - LINK
· Five things to watch as IU wraps spring practice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IUWBB: Buss not selected in WNBA draft, via HSR - LINK
----
