Tweet of the Day: An update on IU signee Jake Forrester.
.@begreatjake finishes with 26 points and 17 rebounds last night to help his team advance in the Donofrio Classic near Philly #iubb https://t.co/s9RLx4Q8IG— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 11, 2018
Headlines:
· Romeo Langford’s college choice is Indiana’s obsession, but his business, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Will Romeo Langford choose Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt? Sportswriters discuss, via Tennesseean - LINK
· Reakwon Jones exceeding Allen’s expectations at linebacker, via HSR - LINK
· Dawkins finds right fit at Indiana, via HSR - LINK
· Women's Basketball Column: Better than a banner, via IDS - LINK
----
