April 12

Hoosier Daily: April 12

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: An update on IU signee Jake Forrester.

Headlines:

· Romeo Langford’s college choice is Indiana’s obsession, but his business, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Will Romeo Langford choose Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt? Sportswriters discuss, via Tennesseean - LINK

· Reakwon Jones exceeding Allen’s expectations at linebacker, via HSR - LINK

· Dawkins finds right fit at Indiana, via HSR - LINK

· Women's Basketball Column: Better than a banner, via IDS - LINK

