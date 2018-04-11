Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU guard Al Durham has been working hard this offseason.
Freshman Guard Al Durham (@aldurham01) is reaping the fruits of his labor. A consistent effort in the weight-room & a strategic change in his diet is paying off. #TransformationTuesday #IUBB pic.twitter.com/vDXMdGMNQi— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) April 10, 2018
Headlines:
· Will Romeo Langford choose Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU needs Westbrook back at full strength, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Former Arizona QB Dawkins will transfer to IU, via HSR - LINK
· Roster changes continue for IU football prior to spring game, via IDS - LINK
