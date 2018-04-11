Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 11

Tweet of the Day: IU guard Al Durham has been working hard this offseason.

Headlines:

· Will Romeo Langford choose Indiana, Kansas or Vanderbilt?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU needs Westbrook back at full strength, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Former Arizona QB Dawkins will transfer to IU, via HSR - LINK

· Roster changes continue for IU football prior to spring game, via IDS - LINK

