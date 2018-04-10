Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 10

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Tweet of the Day: IU's spring game is this Saturday.

What To Watch:

· Softball vs. Butler: 5 and 7 p.m. ET - LINK

· Baseball vs. Indiana State: 6:05 p.m. ET - LINK

Headlines:

· Allen seeking leadership from Timian this year, via HSR - LINK

· Jones ready to show off development at left tackle, via HSR - LINK

· IU baseball continues dominance of in-state opponents, via IDS - LINK

