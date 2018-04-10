Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: IU's spring game is this Saturday.
Team ⚪️ or Team 🔴?— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 10, 2018
Make your choice. pic.twitter.com/t193FIsnvT
What To Watch:
· Softball vs. Butler: 5 and 7 p.m. ET - LINK
· Baseball vs. Indiana State: 6:05 p.m. ET - LINK
Headlines:
· Allen seeking leadership from Timian this year, via HSR - LINK
· Jones ready to show off development at left tackle, via HSR - LINK
· IU baseball continues dominance of in-state opponents, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.