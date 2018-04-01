Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweet of the Day: ICYMI, IU's women's basketball team captured the NIT title on Saturday.
📸 from the 🏆: https://t.co/k8z0dIYZWy. pic.twitter.com/I7fI7Sc0By— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) April 1, 2018
Headlines:
· The perfect send off, via IDS - LINK
· IU baseball marks midseason point with three-game sweep of Butler, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.