TREY WALKER SURPRISED WITH SCHOLARSHIP

Head coach Tom Allen has now surprised two former walk-ons with a scholarship in a team setting this week. On Saturday, Allen put tight end Trey Walker on scholarship after playing a video on the team's video board following Saturday's scrimmage. Walker began his career with Indiana in 2019 and has since played in seven games for the Hoosiers. Previously, he has been named a scout team player of the Week five times and was the scout team player of the year in 2020.

CREAM TOPS CRIMSON

Indiana volleyball held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Wilkinson Hall with the Cream team defeating the Crimson squad in straight sets -- 25-19, 25-16 and 17-15. Sophomore Avry Tatum had a match-high 10 kills in the Cream's victory. Setter, and All-Big Ten honoree, Camryn Haworth contributed 24 assists. Indiana's season officially begins on Friday against New Hampshire.

