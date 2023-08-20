HOOSIER DAILY: Another surprise scholarship, volleyball scrimmage
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
TREY WALKER SURPRISED WITH SCHOLARSHIP
Head coach Tom Allen has now surprised two former walk-ons with a scholarship in a team setting this week. On Saturday, Allen put tight end Trey Walker on scholarship after playing a video on the team's video board following Saturday's scrimmage.
Walker began his career with Indiana in 2019 and has since played in seven games for the Hoosiers. Previously, he has been named a scout team player of the Week five times and was the scout team player of the year in 2020.
CREAM TOPS CRIMSON
Indiana volleyball held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Wilkinson Hall with the Cream team defeating the Crimson squad in straight sets -- 25-19, 25-16 and 17-15.
Sophomore Avry Tatum had a match-high 10 kills in the Cream's victory. Setter, and All-Big Ten honoree, Camryn Haworth contributed 24 assists.
Indiana's season officially begins on Friday against New Hampshire.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S GAME WEEK
Week Zero is officially here, marking the start of college football season with the first games kicking off on Saturday.
Teams are able to play in Week Zero with an NCAA permit. Often, a game overseas or a road game at Hawaii are examples of the NCAA allowing schools to start their season a week early.
This season, seven games are scheduled for the opening Saturday of the season, highlighted by Navy-Notre Dame playing in Dublin Ireland to start the season. Other Power 5 schools playing on Aug. 26 including Hawaii at Vanderbilt and San Jose Sate at USC.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE