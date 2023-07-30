HOOSIER DAILY: ACC open to expansion, Bielema's contract clause, Zags-SDSU
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
ACC IS OPEN TO EXPANSION
Following Colorado's move to the Big 12, ACC commissioner, and former Northwestern athletic director, Jim Phillips told ESPN that the ACC is open to expansion, but formidable targets have yet to arise.
"The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference," Phillips told ESPN. "We've spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it."
Currently, ACC members are locked into the conference until 2036 through the conference grant of rights agreement with ESPN. The grant of rights provides the conference's schools with the third largest media distribution across conferences behind the Big Ten and SEC.
"Revenue generation continues to be a priority, but this league is third right now in revenue as we go forward into wherever the next TV deals are for other conferences where we've looked at it," Phillips said. "We've had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain and gain traction financially in order to close the gap with the SEC and the Big Ten."
This summer, the ACC announced an uneven revenue distribution model that allows the conference's most successful programs to receive larger payments than less prosperous schools.
BIELEMA'S CONTRACT CLAUSE
Illinois' Bret Bielema said on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days that the two-year contract extension he signed with the Fighting Illini includes a noncompete for Big Ten schools, meaning he's not able to leave Illinois for another head coach job in the conference.
The clause in Bielema's contract -- which is set to pay him $6 million annually -- goes through the 2028 season.
“Honestly, in recruiting, I get that a lot,” Bielema said of people suggesting he would leave Illinois to return to Wisconsin or his alma mater at Iowa. “‘You’re going to go back to Wisconsin. You’re going to go back to Iowa.’ I’m like, ‘Well, Wisconsin was already open and I didn’t go there.’”
GONZAGA, SDSU ANNOUNCE HOME-AND-HOME
Starting this upcoming season, Gonzaga and San Diego State are beginning a home-and-home series, the schools announced on Wednesday.
Gonzaga is hosting San Diego State at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 29 before SDSU hosts a return game in the 2024-25 season. The all-time series between the two schools is tied at five.
San Diego State is coming off of an appearance in the national title game against UConn a last season. Meanwhile, Gonzaga has qualified for eight straight Sweet 16 and played in the 2017 and 2021 Final Fours. Together, the programs are two of the most successful mid-majors nationally.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE