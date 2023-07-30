There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Following Colorado's move to the Big 12, ACC commissioner, and former Northwestern athletic director, Jim Phillips told ESPN that the ACC is open to expansion, but formidable targets have yet to arise.

"The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference," Phillips told ESPN. "We've spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it."

Currently, ACC members are locked into the conference until 2036 through the conference grant of rights agreement with ESPN. The grant of rights provides the conference's schools with the third largest media distribution across conferences behind the Big Ten and SEC.

"Revenue generation continues to be a priority, but this league is third right now in revenue as we go forward into wherever the next TV deals are for other conferences where we've looked at it," Phillips said. "We've had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain and gain traction financially in order to close the gap with the SEC and the Big Ten."

This summer, the ACC announced an uneven revenue distribution model that allows the conference's most successful programs to receive larger payments than less prosperous schools.