HOOSIER DAILY: 50th celebration for soccer, Pac-12 TV access, NLRB issues
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
50th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FOR MEN'S SOCCER
Indiana men's soccer is hosting a 50th-anniversary celebration of the program this weekend with some of the program's elite players and team's returning to celebrate the success of the program.
The Hoosiers are preparing to welcome about 325 alumni and friends of the program for the celebration on IU's campus.
"To the Indiana soccer family – Welcome back to Bloomington!" IU head men's soccer coach Todd Yeagley said. "We are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of our varsity program and all who have made it possible. I hope you enjoy reconnecting with friends and building upon the strong bonds we all share. We are excited about the events and festivities planned throughout the weekend."
The weekend features a golf outing on Friday before a breakfast on Saturday and a tour of IU athletic facilities. On Sunday alums are touring the Tardy Center and other soccer facilities.
A week ago, marked the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Board of Trustees voting to establish men's soccer as a varsity sport, and since no program in the country has been more successful than Indiana with the Hoosiers winning eight national titles, 806 games and 100 NCAA Tournament matches.
NEW FEATURES COMING TO PAC-12 BROADCASTS
The Pac-12 is expanding game coverage for television viewers this upcoming season in hopes of bringing fans "closer to head football coaches and student-athletes than every before."
Television broadcasts of games are now going to include interviews with coaches, and camera access pregame in locker rooms. Coaches and players are also expected to wear a microphone when they are on the field.
The features are expected to be included on all networks that broadcast Pac-12 games in 2023, including ESPN, FOX, and Pac-12 Network.
NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST NCAA, PAC-12 AND USC
The National Labor Relations Board issues a drastic complaint on Thursday against the NCAA, the Pac-12 and USC over student-athlete employment status. A hearing is now set for Nov. 7 and is bringing lawyers together from the three groups.
The issue from the NLRB is another step in the direction of athletes -- particularly in football, men's basketball and women's basketball -- to becoming employees of their universities, something the NCAA has routinely fought against over fears of athletes being "fired" and Title IX concerns.
Instead, the NCAA is asking Congress for a federal law that establishes student-athletes as nonemployees. The NCAA -- and many college athletics power brokers -- also are asking the federal government for legislation related to name, image and likeness.
A resolution to the complaint from the NLRB -- which only overlooks the private sector, meaning private universities -- is still many moths away.
