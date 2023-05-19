There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Indiana men's soccer is hosting a 50th-anniversary celebration of the program this weekend with some of the program's elite players and team's returning to celebrate the success of the program.

The Hoosiers are preparing to welcome about 325 alumni and friends of the program for the celebration on IU's campus.

"To the Indiana soccer family – Welcome back to Bloomington!" IU head men's soccer coach Todd Yeagley said. "We are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of our varsity program and all who have made it possible. I hope you enjoy reconnecting with friends and building upon the strong bonds we all share. We are excited about the events and festivities planned throughout the weekend."

The weekend features a golf outing on Friday before a breakfast on Saturday and a tour of IU athletic facilities. On Sunday alums are touring the Tardy Center and other soccer facilities.

A week ago, marked the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Board of Trustees voting to establish men's soccer as a varsity sport, and since no program in the country has been more successful than Indiana with the Hoosiers winning eight national titles, 806 games and 100 NCAA Tournament matches.