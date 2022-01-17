Hoosier captains honored to play in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. legacy game

LINCOLN, Neb. – For the Indiana University men's basketball team, Monday's game at Nebraska is more than just an opportunity to compete for an important road win. While upcoming home games against Purdue and Michigan might grab more attention, the opportunity to play on Martin Luther King Day will represent a significant moment in the careers of Hoosier veterans, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee.

The trio knows it will have the opportunity to play the only high major contest early Monday evening on this holiday when it tips off on BTN at 6 p.m. ET. Nebraska and Indiana will play in the Martin Luther King Legacy Game, a distinction which makes the program proud.

"I think it is a great tradition that I hope will only grow," said Jackson-Davis. "Sports are a great platform to help bring awareness to social injustices. It's really important for each generation to pass on the strides that are made so we never forget what someone like Dr. King did to help make change for a better world."

Both teams will wear specially designed shooting shoots designed to commemorate the contributions of the esteemed civil rights leader. The shirts were designed by Holly Weber, the Director of Graphic Design for the Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology, and were produced by Adidas.

"I think every college basketball team should get the opportunity to play on this day," noted Phinisee. "It can be a celebration of what Dr. King accomplished but also should be a day where we acknowledge and address the challenges ahead. We can and have to do better. As visible leaders on our campuses, we should set an example every day of compassion, equality and togetherness."

The game is especially meaningful for Thompson who stood at the forefront as civil unrest emerged in his hometown in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

"It's important that we take time today to remember the sacrifices those before me went through to help overcome so many obstacles," said Thompson. "There still is so much work to do to help eliminate prejudice, hate and division amongst ourselves that we have to keep moving forward with the same passion and determination that Dr. King provided."