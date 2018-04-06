After a 29-run series last weekend, runs were hard to come by at Bart Kaufman Field to start the IU-Purdue 3-game series.

With Jonathan Stiever and Purdue’s ace Tanner Andrews, who both boast 3.16 and 1.99 ERAs respectively, the first 2.5 innings went by with just one Purdue hit. A Justin Walker chopper allowed Scotty Bradley to score from third after a leadoff double.

Purdue responded by scoring two runs in the next inning off of a Jacson McGowan home run to right field. Those would be the only runs scored on hits Friday. They were also the only runs Stiever allowed in eight innings.

The junior surrendered seven hits and a walk while striking out seven batters on 105 pitches but didn’t get the win, as Purdue scored two late runs and won the series opener, 4-2.

“He’s been that rock,” IU manager Chris Lemonis said about Stiever. “You hate to give up the one ball into right field early, but besides that, I thought he pitched pretty flawlessly.”

The Hoosiers were able to tie the game in the fifth. Matt Gorski was put on due to a throwing error and then advanced to third by stealing second and then third on a bad throw by the catcher. Walker lined out over the shoulder of the Tyler Powers, the Purdue second baseman, and Gorski initially trotted back to third but turned to challenge Powers on the baseline and then sprinted home and beat the throw.

“I was surprised,” Lemonis said about Gorski heading home. “I wasn’t happy until the umpire said safe.”

Stiever carried the Hoosiers into the ninth inning, when he was relieved by sophomore Cal Krueger with a 2-2 tie.

Krueger allowed the first batter on base via walk, followed by a hit batsman and another walk to load the bases. Purdue center fielder Skyler Hunter chopped a ball to Walker at shortstop, who botched the play, allowing two Purdue runs to cross at home.

“He’s such a good shortstop,” Lemonis said. “He made a coupe great plays. It’s an error. I just grabbed him after the game and ‘Just be ready to go tomorrow.’ He’s really talented and I know he feels it more than anybody.”

The Hoosiers weren’t able to score in the bottom half of the inning, despite hits from Walker and Kaletha.

“We’re a good baseball team,” Lemonis said. “We haven't faced a lot of adversity, so it’ll be fun to see how we come out and play tomorrow.”