BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With a trip to Albany and the Sweet Sixteen on the line, 4-seed Indiana found itself trailing 5-seed Oklahoma by four points with just under 3 minutes to play. Then, Mackenzie Holmes happened. Layup, good. A pair of free throws, yes on both. Another layup, why not? Six unanswered by the Hoosiers' All-American over the span of a minute and nine seconds. All of a sudden, Indiana led by two. It was a lead the Hoosiers desperately and successfully clung onto as the game clock inside of a roaring Assembly Hall trickled down to triple zeros.

Holmes herself will be the first to tell you, she struggled for much of the game. Holmes entered the night leading the nation with a field goal percentage of 65.6%, but she wasn't her usual efficient self against Oklahoma. "I came out of the game a little frustrated at times," Holmes admitted following Indiana's 75-68 win over Oklahoma on Monday night. "I was missing shots I knew I should make and my position coach came up to me and just kept pouring into me keeping me confident, keeping my energy, my motivation up" It speak to truly how great of a player Holmes is that a "frustrating" night still results in a game-high 29 points. Early on, the Sooners made sure that anytime Holmes caught the ball on the low block, she saw multiple bodies sporting the crimson and cream of Oklahoma. The native of Gorham, Maine still managed to muster nine points in the first half, despite a rough, 0-4 second period that saw Holmes score just a singular point. She was better in the third quarter, but Holmes still had yet to truly take over the game. It took until the fourth quarter for the All-American to assert herself as the best player on the court. Trailing by two entering the final frame, the gameplan was simple for the Hoosiers. Get Holmes the ball and get out of the way. "We just decided we had to get the ball in to her," head coach Teri Moren said. "When we needed her to step up in the biggest moment, she stepped up. We just kept feeding her." "I don't know anyone in the country can stop her in the fourth quarter," forward Sydney Parrish added. "We just kept getting it to her and she took us to the end of that game."

The Sooners certainly couldn't stop Holmes in the fourth quarter. Indiana began the final frame by throwing down low to Holmes and allowing her to do the rest. Still though, there was a back and forth feel to the game. Finally, late in the fourth quarter, it got to a point where Holmes had seen enough. "I didn't want to end this game with a loss," Holmes said, reminiscing on Indiana's round of 32 exit in last year's NCAA Tournament. "I couldn't let it happen again. I know how it felt last year, we all know how it felt last year, and I was going to do everything in my power to not let that happen again." One thing is certain, it didn't happen again. Instead, the Hoosiers are moving on to their third Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last four seasons. Prior to this run of three second weekend appearances in four years, the program had never made it past the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. One of the biggest things that has made these teams different, is one player; the program's all-time leading scorer and one of the best to ever don the cream and crimson, Mackenzie Holmes. "It means everything," Holmes answered when asked what leading the Hoosiers to their third-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance means. "This is the vision that Coach Moren had for this program and I knew when I got on campus I wanted to be a part of it."