Holmes becomes Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Entering Sunday afternoon's contest against rival Purdue, Mackenzie Holmes needed 17 points to pass Tyra Buss and become Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer.
With 5:15 to go in the fourth quarter, Holmes banked in a right-handed layup from the right block to immortalize herself in the Indiana history books. Shortly there after, the fifth-year senior checked out of the game with her Hoosiers up by nearly 30 points.
Finishing with 17 points in the game, Holmes now has 2,365 career points, one more than the previous record holder Tyra Buss.
Holmes has been an integral part of the Indiana program for years now. The Gorham, Maine native has been a starter for the Hoosiers ever since her sophomore campaign.
Holmes' rise as an All-American and one of the best players to ever sport the cream and crimson has coincided with Indiana's growth into a women's college basketball powerhouse.
Powered by Holmes, the Hoosiers have become one of the premier women's basketball programs not only in the Big Ten, but in the entire country. Last season, Holmes propelled Indiana to the program's first Big Ten Regular Season Title in 40 years.
With the all-time scoring record hers, Holmes can now shift her attention to Indiana's all-time rebounding record. Holmes -- who sits at 940 career rebounds after Sunday's win over Purdue -- isn't going to be able to surpass the 1,273 career rebounds of Denise Jackson, but the Hoosier star looks primed to become the first Hoosier to record 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus rebounds in their career.
Holmes now has the rest of the 2023-2024 season to add to her all-time scoring record.
–––––
