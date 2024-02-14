The Hoosiers are building up their front five in the 2025 recruiting class. Their first commit in the 2025 class is a highly-prized offensive lineman: Carmel (Ind.) offensive guard Evan Parker. Parker spoke with The Hoosier about why he gave Indiana his verbal nod.

“It was honestly a lot of things and my answer varies the more I think about it, which in my opinion is a great thing,” Parker said. “The direction of the program. including how good (offensive line) Coach (Bob) Bostad and (strength and conditioning) Coach (Derek) Owings are, and the development I can get at IU (are the main reasons).”

During one-on-one conversations with new head coach Curt Cignetti, Parker was impressed with the new head coach’s honesty and standards for the future. The Hoosiers are coming off a 3-9 season, and Parker wants to play a key role in turning the team around. It’s clear the new staff at Indiana has high expectations, which is something Parker found appealing.

“Coach (Cignetti) basically told me straight-forward how he ran things and I really respected that,” Parker said.

Parker is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive guard for the Greyhounds who also boasts a 3.9 GPA in the classroom. He is a three-time varsity letterman, a 2021 Adidas Freshman All American and a Hamilton County award-winning heavyweight wrestler.

Parker started playing football in the fifth grade and is a classic road grader who paves the way for the Greyhounds up front. He has good hand placement and strike timing, frequently driving interior defensive linemen off the ball and creating space for Carmel running backs. He describes himself as a self-motivated player who wants to be the best. He trains with Eze Oboria, a trainer in Carmel, and wants to improve his speed and agility heading into his senior season.

Parker said he plans to study business/finance at Indiana.