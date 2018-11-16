Host Stu Jackson is joined by Chris Balas, senior editor of The Wolverine magazine and the Michigan Rivals site who has covered the program for 20 years, for insight on the No. 4 Wolverines ahead of Saturday's game in Ann Arbor.

Among the topics discussed:

• How Michigan is different since the season-opening loss to Notre Dame, and how this year's Michigan team compares to last year's.

• What about the Wolverines’ QB situation prior to Shea Patterson's arrival led Jim Harbaugh and the U-M staff to pursue him, and what’s different about U-M’s offense with him under center.

• Karan Higdon is one of four Big Ten running backs with 1,000 rushing yards on the season, his average of 111.7 second in the conference. Yet two of those other rushers - Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Penn State’s Miles Sanders - seem to be the center of national talk/headlines. Why do Balas thinks that is, and what Balas believes has made him special this season.

• What's Michigan's defense, statistically No. 1 in the nation, so successful under Don Brown this season and, perhaps looking back on the Notre Dame game, what weaknesses it has, if any.

• How Balas see this one playing out in Ann Arbor given the recent results between the two programs.



