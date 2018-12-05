Heard On The Hoosier: The Staff Talks IU-Penn State, FORUM Tipoff Classic
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discuss IU's road win at Penn State and look ahead to Saturday's FORUM Tipoff Classic which will feature multiple IU recruiting targets.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
