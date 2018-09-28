Heard On The Hoosier: The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Host Stu Jackson is joined by Richie Schnyderite, publisher of The Knight Report - Rivals' Rutgers site - to preview Saturday's game between Indiana and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.
Among the topics discussed:
• What the consistent theme has been, if there is one, from Rutgers' losses to Kansas, Ohio State and Buffalo.
• The impact former IU safeties coach Noah Joseph has had on the Scarlet Knights in his first year with the program.
• Why Sitkowski benched in the Buffalo game, and what led head coach Chris Ash to give him another chance rather than starting Giovanni Rescigno - the more experienced player - against Indiana this weekend.
• What the offense has looked like under Sitkowski, and whether there's a noticeable difference in the scheme or playcalling with a more inexperienced player under center.
• How Richie sees this game playing out.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.