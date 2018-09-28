Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 13:49:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dab1pptkppo7kaxu3tm4

Host Stu Jackson is joined by Richie Schnyderite, publisher of The Knight Report - Rivals' Rutgers site - to preview Saturday's game between Indiana and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.

Among the topics discussed:

• What the consistent theme has been, if there is one, from Rutgers' losses to Kansas, Ohio State and Buffalo.

• The impact former IU safeties coach Noah Joseph has had on the Scarlet Knights in his first year with the program.

• Why Sitkowski benched in the Buffalo game, and what led head coach Chris Ash to give him another chance rather than starting Giovanni Rescigno - the more experienced player - against Indiana this weekend.

• What the offense has looked like under Sitkowski, and whether there's a noticeable difference in the scheme or playcalling with a more inexperienced player under center.

• How Richie sees this game playing out.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}