Host Stu Jackson is joined by Richie Schnyderite, publisher of The Knight Report - Rivals' Rutgers site - to preview Saturday's game between Indiana and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.

Among the topics discussed:

• What the consistent theme has been, if there is one, from Rutgers' losses to Kansas, Ohio State and Buffalo.

• The impact former IU safeties coach Noah Joseph has had on the Scarlet Knights in his first year with the program.

• Why Sitkowski benched in the Buffalo game, and what led head coach Chris Ash to give him another chance rather than starting Giovanni Rescigno - the more experienced player - against Indiana this weekend.

• What the offense has looked like under Sitkowski, and whether there's a noticeable difference in the scheme or playcalling with a more inexperienced player under center.

• How Richie sees this game playing out.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.