{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 12:26:50 -0500') }} football

Heard on The Hoosier: The Bloomington Herald-Times' Mike Miller

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Host Stu Jackson is joined by Bloomington Herald-Times IU Athletics beat writer Mike Miller to discuss Indiana's quarterback competition, who's standing out at linebacker, freshmen who have impressed and other observations from the first two weeks of fall camp.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


