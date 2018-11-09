Ticker
Heard On The Hoosier: Terrapin Sports Report's Scott Greene

Host Stu Jackson is joined by Scott Greene, managing editor of Terrapin Sports Report - the Maryland Rivals site - for insight on Maryland heading into Saturday's game in Bloomington.

Among the topics discussed:

• What the last 7-10 days have been like for Maryland in the wake D.J. Durkin's firing.

• How interim head coach Matt Canada’s coaching style has differed from Durkin’s.

• How Maryland has balanced having the No. 3 rushing offense in the Big Ten while also ranking in the bottom half of the conference in total offense, scoring offense and pass offense.

• Why Tre Watson, the Big Ten’s leading tackler with 91, has been so impactful this year.

• How Scott sees this game playing out.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


----

