Heard On The Hoosier: Takeaways From IU Basketball's Exhibition

Stu Jackson & Jordan Wells
TheHoosier.com Staff

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jordan Wells discuss the performances of freshmen guards Robert Phinisee, Romeo Langford and Damezi Anderson, defense leading to offense and more from IU's 96-62 exhibition win over Southern Indiana Thursday night.


