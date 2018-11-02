TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jordan Wells discuss the performances of freshmen guards Robert Phinisee, Romeo Langford and Damezi Anderson, defense leading to offense and more from IU's 96-62 exhibition win over Southern Indiana Thursday night.

