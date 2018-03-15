Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-15 12:41:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: Stu Jackson And Taylor Lehman Talk Spring Football

Stu Jackson & Taylor Lehman
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Acswysrm4ommpfbysu7o

In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Taylor Lehman discuss key position battles for IU football with the spring game a little over four weeks away.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below:


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}