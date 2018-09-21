Heard On The Hoosier: SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Host Stu Jackson is joined by Paul Knonyndyk of the Michigan State Rivals site for insight on the Spartans heading into Saturday night's contest.
Among the topics discussed:
• Several Michigan State players - including starting running back LJ Scott, starting left guard David Beedle and cornerback Josiah Scott, among others - are listed as questionable for this game. The status of each of those players as of Thursday afternoon, and how their availability - or lack thereof - would impact the Spartans on Saturday.
• What Michigan State players and coaching staff emphasize as far as what they wanted to work on, if anything, during the early bye week.
• Why the Spartans fell short at Arizona State prior to the bye week.
• Why Michigan State has the No.1 run defense in the FBS and Big Ten.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below:
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.