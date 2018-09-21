Host Stu Jackson is joined by Paul Knonyndyk of the Michigan State Rivals site for insight on the Spartans heading into Saturday night's contest.

Among the topics discussed:

• Several Michigan State players - including starting running back LJ Scott, starting left guard David Beedle and cornerback Josiah Scott, among others - are listed as questionable for this game. The status of each of those players as of Thursday afternoon, and how their availability - or lack thereof - would impact the Spartans on Saturday.

• What Michigan State players and coaching staff emphasize as far as what they wanted to work on, if anything, during the early bye week.

• Why the Spartans fell short at Arizona State prior to the bye week.

• Why Michigan State has the No.1 run defense in the FBS and Big Ten.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below: