Host Stu Jackson is joined by Muncie Star Press Ball State reporter Ryan O'Gara for insight on the Cardinals heading into this weekend's game between IU and and Ball State in Bloomington.

Among the topics discussed:

• How much of a difference a healthy Riley Neal and James Gilbert - Ball State's starting quarterback and running back respectively - has made for the Cardinals this season after the duo battled injuries in a 2-10 campaign last year.

• Why Ball State was able get so many opportunities offensively and generally keep things close against Notre Dame.

• Players to watch on Ball State’s defense this weekend.

