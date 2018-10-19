Host Stu Jackson is joined by PennLive.com Penn State football reporter Dustin Hockensmith to preview Saturday's contest between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Among the topics discussed:

• Level of frustration from Penn State players, coaches and fans heading into this game after back-to-back narrow home losses which put a dent in their College Football Playoff hopes.

• Whether there has been a common element to those losses as far as what Penn State did or didn’t do, and if so, what it was.

• What makes Penn State running back Miles Sanders such a special player, and how he compares to the player he replaced - Saquon Barkley.

• Who has led the charge in Penn State having the fourth-most sacks in the Big Ten.

• How Dustin sees this game playing out.

