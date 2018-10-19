Heard On The Hoosier: PennLive.com's Dustin Hockensmith
Host Stu Jackson is joined by PennLive.com Penn State football reporter Dustin Hockensmith to preview Saturday's contest between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
Among the topics discussed:
• Level of frustration from Penn State players, coaches and fans heading into this game after back-to-back narrow home losses which put a dent in their College Football Playoff hopes.
• Whether there has been a common element to those losses as far as what Penn State did or didn’t do, and if so, what it was.
• What makes Penn State running back Miles Sanders such a special player, and how he compares to the player he replaced - Saquon Barkley.
• Who has led the charge in Penn State having the fourth-most sacks in the Big Ten.
• How Dustin sees this game playing out.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
